Dennison Depot Railroad Museum Homefront To Warfront – Victory On The Homefront
Fri., June 19, 2026 All Day Event
Sat., June 20, 2026 All Day Event
Dennison Depot Railroad Museum
400 Center Street
Dennison, Ohio
Dennison Depot Railroad Museum
Homefront To Warfront – Victory On The Homefront
June 19-20
10 am – 6 pm
Event Details
Explore America’s Homefront, where homefront hospitality will greet you and the WWII Salvation Army Canteen will be brought to life handing our cookies and coffee to all who arrive. Guests will experience what it feels like to Walk in the Footsteps of American Heroes and immerse themselves in the thriving 1940’s atmosphere. This nostalgic event will transform Dennison back to the iconic feeling and pride of Dreamsville, USA. Event is free to attend. We suggest purchasing train ride tickets in advance.
Event Activities include:
*One Hour Troop Train Rides on Saturday Only
*Salvation Army Canteen Reenactment
*Victory Garden Display
*250 Rosie the Riveters
*Mess Hall Food Choices
*Veteran Recognition
*Patriotic and Musical Entertainment
*Visit the WWII National Historic Landmark Museum, Dennison Depot
*Shop through WWII Souvenirs in the Whistle Stop Gift Shop
One Hour Round Trip Troop Train Ride Times:
12pm, 1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm
Coach Ticket. $39.19
Deluxe Class Ticket $44.52
First Class Ticket $49.87
400 Center Street
Dennison, Ohio 44621
https://dennisondepot.org/event/homefront-to-warfront-victory-on-the-homefront/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/homefront-to-warfront-troop-train-rides-tickets-1896522853909
https://dennisondepot.org/
https://www.facebook.com/DennisonRailroadDepotMuseum/
customerservice@dennisondepot.org
740-922-6776
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