When

Fri., June 19, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., June 20, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Dennison Depot Railroad Museum 400 Center Street Dennison, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Dennison Depot Railroad Museum

Homefront To Warfront – Victory On The Homefront

June 19-20

10 am – 6 pm

Event Details

Explore America’s Homefront, where homefront hospitality will greet you and the WWII Salvation Army Canteen will be brought to life handing our cookies and coffee to all who arrive. Guests will experience what it feels like to Walk in the Footsteps of American Heroes and immerse themselves in the thriving 1940’s atmosphere. This nostalgic event will transform Dennison back to the iconic feeling and pride of Dreamsville, USA. Event is free to attend. We suggest purchasing train ride tickets in advance.

Event Activities include:

*One Hour Troop Train Rides on Saturday Only

*Salvation Army Canteen Reenactment

*Victory Garden Display

*250 Rosie the Riveters

*Mess Hall Food Choices

*Veteran Recognition

*Patriotic and Musical Entertainment

*Visit the WWII National Historic Landmark Museum, Dennison Depot

*Shop through WWII Souvenirs in the Whistle Stop Gift Shop

One Hour Round Trip Troop Train Ride Times:

12pm, 1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm

Coach Ticket. $39.19

Deluxe Class Ticket $44.52

First Class Ticket $49.87

400 Center Street

Dennison, Ohio 44621

https://dennisondepot.org/event/homefront-to-warfront-victory-on-the-homefront/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/homefront-to-warfront-troop-train-rides-tickets-1896522853909

https://dennisondepot.org/

https://www.facebook.com/DennisonRailroadDepotMuseum/

customerservice@dennisondepot.org

740-922-6776