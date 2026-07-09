Derry Pa. to host Big Boy Community Watch Party
Sat., July 11, 2026 at 11:00am
Sat., July 11, 2026 at 3:00pm
Derry Station Railroad Heritage Park
60 S Chestnut St.
Derry, PA
Derry Pa. to host Big Boy Community Watch Party
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Derry Pennsylvania’s Big Boy Community Watch party will take place July 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Derry Station Railroad Heritage Park, 60 S Chestnut St. in Derry. The Big Boy 4104 is estimated to pass through Derry around 12:45 p.m. on its return journey back west.
The train has been traveling coast-to-coast celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Attendees will get a clear trackside view of the train as it passes. The event will feature food trucks, historical displays, a hobo costume contest, activities and more.
Brady’s Train Outlet also will be a vendor, selling model trains and railroad and America 250 merchandise. The party is free and open to the public. Street parking will be available. The event is sponsored by Derry Area Historical Society, Friends of Derry and Derry Borough.
For more information, visit bradystrains.com/pages/derry-pa-big-boy-4014-watch-party-july-11-2026.
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