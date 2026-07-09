When

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., July 11, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Derry Station Railroad Heritage Park 60 S Chestnut St. Derry, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Derry Pa. to host Big Boy Community Watch Party

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Derry Pennsylvania’s Big Boy Community Watch party will take place July 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Derry Station Railroad Heritage Park, 60 S Chestnut St. in Derry. The Big Boy 4104 is estimated to pass through Derry around 12:45 p.m. on its return journey back west.

The train has been traveling coast-to-coast celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Attendees will get a clear trackside view of the train as it passes. The event will feature food trucks, historical displays, a hobo costume contest, activities and more.

Brady’s Train Outlet also will be a vendor, selling model trains and railroad and America 250 merchandise. The party is free and open to the public. Street parking will be available. The event is sponsored by Derry Area Historical Society, Friends of Derry and Derry Borough.

For more information, visit bradystrains.com/pages/derry-pa-big-boy-4014-watch-party-july-11-2026.