Develop Your Job Interview Skills at Salem Public Library
Mon., February 03, 2020 at 6:30pm
Mon., February 03, 2020 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Salem Public Library will provide a class to help job seekers improve job interview skills on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Technology instructor Stephanie Peterson will discuss ways to sharpen your interview skills and help you feel more confident during interviews.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend.
This class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.