Mon., January 06, 2020 at 6:30pm

Mon., January 06, 2020 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Are you looking for a new job or career in 2020? Salem Public Library has FREE classes to help you improve your computer technology skills which may help you find a new position. On Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. technology instructor Stephanie Peterson will present the program “The Search” and demonstrate resourceful ways to use the Internet to search for employment opportunities. The class will meet in the Quaker Meeting Room at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop computer or tablet in order to save classroom work if possible as the number of library devices may be limited.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. The class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.