When

Wed., May 01, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., May 01, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

If you are looking for a new job or career in 2019 then improving your job interview skills may work to your advantage. Salem Public Library is providing a variety of classes designed to target the improvement of job search skills. On May 1, 2019 at 6:30 pm technology instructor Stephanie Peterson will present the program “The Interview”. Whether you are interviewing in person, with Skype/Facetime, or over the telephone Ms. Peterson will provide useful insights into the ways you can present your skills in the best possible light. The class will meet in the Quaker Meeting Room at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop computer or tablet in order to save classroom work if possible as the number of library devices may be limited.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.