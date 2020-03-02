Wed., March 11, 2020 at 6:00pm
Wed., March 11, 2020 at 12:00am
LCCC Wellington Center
151 Commerce Drive
Wellington, Ohio
How do you connect to consumers and make your product stand out when you are direct marketing meat? What steps can you take on your farm to ensure the highest quality product? Lorain County Farm Bureau in partnership with Lorain County Community College Wellington Center will host ‘Direct Marketing Meat to Consumers’ workshop on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 – 8 pm. Join us for a discussion on marketing, quality, regulatory issues and other topics that will help you as you grow your livestock and your business.
This event is open to the public and will be at the LCCC Wellington Center, 151 Commerce Drive, Wellington. A light dinner will be provided. Please call 440-647-1776 or visit https://www.lorainccc.edu/farmbureau/ to register.