When

Tue., December 05, 2023 at 5:30pm

Until

Tue., December 05, 2023 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

DIY Nature Ornament:

Go Wild in the Park

The Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation Department are sponsoring another exciting event in their “Go Wild in the Park” series!

Just in time for the winter season, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own ornament using natural elements that can be found in our wonderful Salem parks this time of year. Join us upstairs in the Reading Room on Tuesday, December 5th, 2020 from 5:30 – 6:30 and create your seasonal treasure.

The event is free of cost and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this event and can be completed on the library’s website www.SalemPublicLibrary.org. If you require assistance with the registration process, please call the Salem Public Library at 330.332.0042.

For more information on this Event:

