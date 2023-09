When

Fri., September 15, 2023 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., September 16, 2023 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books, audios and movies.

The prices are hardbacks 50¢, paperbacks 25¢, audios & DVDs $1.00, all children’s books 25¢ and magazines are free with any purchase. For the sale, please enter at the garage off of Vine St.