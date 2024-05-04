Fri., May 03, 2024 at 9:00am
Sat., May 04, 2024 at 12:00am
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Friday & Saturday, May 3rd & 4th – 9 am – 4 pm
There will be a wide selection of adult, teen and
childrens’ books, audios, and movies. The prices are: hardbacks 50¢, paperbacks 25¢, audios & DVDs $1.00, all childrens’ books 25¢ and magazines are free with any purchase. The sale will take place at the Library.
303 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon. Enter the Parking lot from the East Lincoln Way entrance and the sale
entrance is at the garage off Vine St.
