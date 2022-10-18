When

Wed., October 19, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wed., October 19, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

Dr. Michael J. Sevilla, MD of Family Practice Center in Salem, OH will be at Salem Pubic Library discussing the importance of mammograms, uncommon symptoms of breast cancer, and more at this special “To The Girls” program for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Salem Public Library invites survivors, families, and those who want to learn more about protecting their health. Join us on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 6:30 PM in the Quaker Room.

Registration is required for this program. You can register by filling out the form online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

This program is free of cost and open to the public. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.