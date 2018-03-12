Fri., April 06, 2018 at 9:00am
Fri., April 06, 2018 at 12:00am
R. G. Drage Career Technical Center
2800 Richville Drive SE
Massillon, OH
All women and young women (high school age) who are interested, involved in, or want to become involved with food, agricultural, or natural resources production or small business are encouraged to attend. The conference program features a networking fair, sixteen breakout sessions, and two extended breakout sessions presented by OSU Extension educators, producers and partner agencies. Sessions are focused around five themes: Business & Finance, Plants & Animals, Communication, Home & Family and Special Interest(branding and online marketing). The keynote speaker will be Rose Hartschuh –farm wife, mother, Agvocate, and recent winner of the American Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture Award.