Thu., April 11, 2019 at 9:00am
Sun., April 14, 2019 at 12:00am
Ohio Expo Center
717 E 17th Ave
Columbus, OH
Join us for Equine Affaire in Ohio, April 11-14, 2019! Experience the nation’s premiere equine exposition, featuring an impressive educational program, the largest horse-related trade show in North America, top equine entertainment and competition, and endless opportunities to experience, buy, and sell horses of all types. Equine Affaire is where you see, feel, touch, compare, try on, experience and smell the horse world in person…and “in horse.” Adult admission is $15/day or $50/four-day pass and includes admission to all presentations. The Fantasia, a musical celebration of the horse, on Thursday through Saturday evenings requires a separate ticket. For details, visit equineaffaire.com, see us on Facebook, or call (740) 845-0085.