When

Wed., November 13, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., November 13, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Wellness Wednesday talk on November 13, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. will examine what is a Mindful practice and attendees will learn a few techniques. The role essential oils can have on a mindful meditation will be discussed as well as what essential oils to use and how to use them. The guest speaker will be Connie Altomare, a registered nurse, and certified diabetes educator. Ms. Altomare works at a local hospital educating people with diabetes. She is a certified clinical aromatherapist, reiki master teacher, and a Level 2 student of healing touch.

Registration is required for the talk to be held in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance or stop at either library circulation desk for help.

Wellness Wednesday programs take place on the second Wednesday of each month and feature different health and wellness topics. Each program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.