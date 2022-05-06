Eva McNeal Completed 1000 Books Before Kindergarten at the Lepper Library
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Eva McNeal Completed 1000 Books Before Kindergarten at the Lepper Library Congratulation to Eva McNeal for completing the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program! Eva received a certificate and a book of her choice upon completion. She chose one of her favorite books “Bone Soup” by Cambria Evans for her collection. The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is open to preschool children, and helps them get ready for school and reading. Reading to your child is one of the best ways to prepare them for future reading success. If you would like to have your child participate in the program and would like more information about how to get started stop in or call the Lepper library at 330-424-3117.