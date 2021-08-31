When

Sat., September 11, 2021 at 12:00pm

Sat., September 11, 2021 at 12:00am

VIRTUAL-Zoom online link Boardman, Ohio

The LIVE YES Connect Groups are vital part of The Arthritis Foundation, and we are providing supportive social connections and are inclusive to parents/guardians of children or adults living with all types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases.

These groups bring people together for fun social and informative educational events and activities focused on mutual support and positive coping strategies for living well. They offer a place of understanding and encouragement for both people living with arthritis and their loved ones.

Group members become self-advocates, develop self-management skills and learn not only how to survive life with arthritis but to also thrive.

Due to COVID-19 the Arthritis Foundation is not currently hosting in person Connect Groups.

Join us from the comfort of home for a Virtual Connect Group. Ask questions and get informed. Link to join and register for this event.

Any questions please contact

Deb Andio

Boardman Ohio LYC Facilitator and Ohio District 13 Arthritis Ambassador

330-565-0040

Event group: The Boardman Ohio LIVE YES Connect Group

Event name: Boardman Ohio Live Yes! Connect

Region-wide VIRTUAL Meeting-Making the Most of Your Medical Appointments: What Every Patient Should Know

Event date/time start at 12:00 PM EDT and will run until 02:00PM

If in Central Zone time is – 11:00 AM to 1:00 pm for Central Time Zone Region

Event summary: Patient time with their physicians is scarce, so it is so important to make the most of that time.

Come join us in this informative virtual event with Dr. Sardinas. We will learn ways to enhance communication with each other to improve clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

After our presentation, there will be time to connect with others living with arthritis.

Friends, Family, and Care Partners are always welcome to join meetings. We respect privacy and confidentiality and do not record our online meetings. Hope to see you there

https://connectgroups.arthritis.org/events/event-detail?eventid=107577