When

Sat., August 29, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sat., August 29, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Fort Ancient Earthworks and Nature Preserve 6123 State Route 350 Oregonia, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Explore historic cooking and food preservation

OREGONIA, Ohio — Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks will host Harvest Gathering of the Crops on Aug. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Fort Ancient Earthworks and Nature Preserve, 6123 State Route 350, Oregonia, Ohio.

Attendees will explore historic cooking methods and ways to preserve food. Demonstrations will consist of making hominy, stringing beans and grinding corn into corn meal. Visitors can drop in to participate anytime during the event, which will take place in the museum garden.

Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and children ages 6-17 and free for children 5 and under and Ohio History Connection members. For more information, visit hopewellearthworks.org/events/harvest-gathering-of-the-crops/.