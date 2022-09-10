When

Wed., September 14, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., September 14, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 6:30PM, Salem Public Library will be exploring Sound Therapy at this month’s Wellness Wednesday. Vibrational Sound Therapy uses the sacred sound of singing bowls, gongs, bells and chimes to realign, restore, and retune the body. You will learn about this ancient practice and hear a live demonstration in the Quaker Room with Nicole Schoeppner, owner of Soulful Sounds Vibrational Sound Therapy in Canton, Ohio. Registration is required. This program is free of cost and open to the public. Register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.