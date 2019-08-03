When

Thu., August 22, 2019 at 6:30pm

Thu., August 22, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Bring your curiosity and questions to this look at the lives of the Northern Plains Indians on the Upper Missouri River during this program to be held on August 22, 2019, at 6:30 pm in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library. You will learn about Native Americans who hunted bison and other game but were also farmers living in villages along the Missouri River. Hear how the site was a major Native American trade center for hundreds of years. Don’t miss this fascinating look at the culture and archaeological remnants of the peoples of the area during this “Live from Anywhere” interactive video program.

This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Please register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.