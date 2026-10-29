Sat., October 31, 2026 at 10:00am
Sat., October 31, 2026 at 5:00pm
St Gabriel Catholic Women’s Club
400 West High St.
Minerva, OH
Fall harvest food sale in Minerva
MINERVA, Ohio — St Gabriel Catholic Women’s Club of Minerva is holding a fall harvest sale Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 400 West High St., Minerva.
Items for sale will be frozen homemade cabbage rolls, stuffed peppers, apple dumplings and soups, and homemade chocolate candies and hard tack candy. There will also be a bake sale.
For more information, call 330-418-1067.
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