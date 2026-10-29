When

Sat., October 31, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., October 31, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

St Gabriel Catholic Women’s Club 400 West High St. Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fall harvest food sale in Minerva

MINERVA, Ohio — St Gabriel Catholic Women’s Club of Minerva is holding a fall harvest sale Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 400 West High St., Minerva.

Items for sale will be frozen homemade cabbage rolls, stuffed peppers, apple dumplings and soups, and homemade chocolate candies and hard tack candy. There will also be a bake sale.

For more information, call 330-418-1067.