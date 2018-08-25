When

Sat., September 29, 2018 at 10:00am

Sat., September 29, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library will hold a Fall Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 10 am to 12 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. To participate bring your puzzles (only the ones in good condition with all the pieces please) to the library during regular library hours September 14 through September 28. Puzzles are to be dropped off at the Adult Circulation desk to receive tickets to bring to the library on the day of the exchange. Please call the library at 330-332-0042 if you need additional information. Participation in the exchange is free of cost and open to the public.

Interested in learning about additional library programming? Check us out at www.salem.lib.oh.us or “like us” on Facebook at Salem Ohio Public Library.