When

Thu., June 04, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., July 04, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

PSU Extension State College, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fall native plant kit sale returns

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program is once again offering its popular Watershed-Friendly Native Plant Kit Sale for fall planting. The sale runs through July 4 (or until sold out).

Designed for both beginner and experienced gardeners, these thoughtfully curated plant kits make it easy to transform your yard into a vibrant, resilient and ecologically beneficial space. Native plants provide essential habitat for wildlife—including pollinators and fireflies—while helping improve soil health, reduce runoff and protect local waterways. Customers will also receive optional planting designs for each of the kit themes.

2026 plant kit options

America250 Kit: A red, white and blue inspired planting featuring Canada anemone, bee balm, Culver’s root, blue vervain and little bluestem for long-season color and pollinator appeal.

Curbside Appeal Kit: Ideal for tough, compacted soils like roadside strips and parking areas. Includes nodding onion, butterfly milkweed, blazing star, wild petunia and prairie dropseed.

Tough-as-Nails (Drought-Tolerant) Kit: Built for resilience in hotter, drier conditions, featuring wild bergamot, hairy beardtongue, spiderwort, big bluestem and purple love grass.

Firefly-Friendly Kit: Supports the full life cycle of fireflies with species like wrinkle-leaf goldenrod, purple-stemmed aster, New York ironweed, silver sedge and tufted hair grass.

Single-species kits are also available for select plants, giving gardeners the flexibility to expand existing plantings or focus on favorites

All plants are grown as plugs by Kind Earth Growers using locally collected, open-pollinated seed and a 50% peat-free growing medium. Though smaller than typical nursery plants, these plugs quickly establish due to their strong root systems that grow in the warm fall soils, while the above-ground growth is limited in the cool air. Fall planting also eliminates the stress of summer’s heat and potential drought conditions. Furthermore, research indicates increased resiliency in plants that are planted at different times, as they will be at different stages of maturity when dealing with stressors such as pests and environmental issues.

All kits are grown to order. In the rare case that a species does not germinate successfully, a comparable native substitute may be provided to ensure quality.

Plants will be available in western Pennsylvania for pickup in Allegheny, Erie and Westmoreland counties in early fall. All orders must be placed in advance; plants will not be available for purchase at pickup sites.

Proceeds from the sale directly support the Master Watershed Steward Program. For more information, visit extension.psu.edu/programs/watershed-stewards.

To learn more about the sale or ask questions, contact Meagan Hopkins-Doerr at mxh1135@psu.edu or reach out to your local Master Watershed Steward coordinator.