When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Crescent Township Fire Department 225 Spring Run Road Glenwillard, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fall tire collections planned

INDUSTRY, Pa. — The Independence Conservancy will hold affordable community tire collections in cooperation with the following municipalities this fall. All collections are held on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.

• Sept. 19, Crescent Township Fire Department, 225 Spring Run Road, Crescent, PA 15046

• Sept. 26, Brighton Township Public Works, 1250 Brighton Road, Beaver, PA 15009

• Oct. 10, Hookstown Fairgrounds, 1198 State Route 168, Hookstown, PA 15050

Tires on rims are accepted. Individuals and small businesses are welcome. No proof of residency is required, no pre-registration is required, and there is no limit to the number of tires or wheels any one person may bring.

Disposal fees for auto and light truck tires up to 18-inch off-rim are $5 each; $12 if on-rim. SUV and light truck tires 19-inch through 22-inch off-rim are $7 each. Lawn mower and wheel barrow tires on-rim are $15 each. Tractor trailer tires up to 22.5-inch are $30 each. Farm tractor rear tires up to 75 pounds are $35 each; and over 75 pounds are priced by weight. Pay by cash or check only. No credit cards.

Independence Conservancy offers community tire collections to provide convenient, affordable disposal of scrap tires, thus reducing the risk of West Nile, Zika and other diseases by eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes breed. Since 2004, Independence Conservancy has properly disposed of over 67,000 tires through this program. For more information, call 724-888-3303 or visit independenceconservancy.org.