When

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., May 03, 2026 at 3:30pm

Event Venue

Claridon Woodlands 11383 Claridon Troy Road Chardon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host a Family Campfire Safety event on May 3 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Claridon Woodlands, 11383 Claridon Troy Road, Chardon.

This hands-on program will go over the basics of safely building, maintaining and properly extinguishing campfires. Naturalist Trevor Wearstler will demonstrate several fire-building methods and assist participants in building one themselves.

The program will end with a sweet treat; participants will get to roast a marshmallow or two before heading home. This event is for families with children ages 10 and under.

Registration is required. To register, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org. For more information, call Geauga Park District at 440-286-9516 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.