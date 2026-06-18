When

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 11:00am

Event Venue

Norma Johnson Center’s Preservation Pond 645 Conservation Dr Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

TuscParks to hold Family Fishing Day

DOVER, Ohio — TuscParks will host a Family Fishing Day at the Norma Johnson Center on June 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration will take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The event will take place at the Norma Johnson Center’s Preservation Pond located behind the yellow pole barn located on State Route 39.

This event is a free event open to the public but families must register during the specified time listed above. If you do not own a fishing pole and still would like to participate, call the office to make arrangements.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the day along with special awards being announced at 11:15 a.m. Join us for a morning of fun. There is no charge for the event but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will be canceled if it rains.In case of inclement weather check TuscParks.com or the normajohnsoncenter.com website for up-to-date information about the event.

Questions about the event can be answered by calling the TuscParks office, at 330-365-1221.