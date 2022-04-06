Sat., June 25, 2022 at 2:00pm
Sat., June 25, 2022 at 12:00am
Malabar Farm State Park
4050 Bromfield Rd.
Lucas, Ohio
Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District and Malabar Farm State Park for a fun day in the sun at the 2022 Family Fun on the Farm Festival! There will be hands-on kids activities, wagon rides, fishing, archery, food trucks, farm animals, and much more! This summer festival will be on Saturday, June 25, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Malabar Farm State Park (4050 Bromfield Rd. Lucas, OH 44843) Bring your sunblock and see you then! See more events and information at https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar