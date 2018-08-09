When

Mon., August 13, 2018 at 9:00am

Mon., August 13, 2018 at 12:00am

Honey Haven Farm 1327 Co Rd 1475 Ashland, OH

You’re invited to a Farmers Roundtable with Ken Harbaugh, candidate for US Congress in Ohio’s 7th District, and special guest Representative Cheri Bustos, member of the House Committee on Agriculture.

The event will take place Monday, August 13 at 9:00 AM at Honey Haven Farm, 1327 Co Rd 1475, Ashland, OH 44805.

Ken and Cheri would love for you to be there and to bring along fellow farmers of our district, regardless of party, who care about our community, who care about farming, and who care about how it’s represented in Washington. Bring your questions and concerns. Over coffee we will address those concerns and seek common ground.

Please invite other OH farmers to join us. We will have a great discussion.

To RSVP, contact Emily at emily.huestis@kenharbaughforcongress.com.