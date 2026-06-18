When

Sun., June 21, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., June 21, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road Akron, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Celebrate Father’s Day at Hale Farm car show

AKRON, Ohio — Hale Farm & Village and the Ohio Regional Classic Car Club of America will host the 69th annual Father’s Day Car Show & Festival June 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road in Akron.

This year, the show — which dates back to 1957 — gets even bigger as part of America’s 250th Anniversary celebration. Visitors can explore more than 350 remarkable automobiles from 1886 through 2001, including elegant Brass Era vehicles and beautifully restored classics, while enjoying expanded festival experiences throughout the historic village.

Enjoy live music throughout the day, a vibrant food truck festival, and live demonstrations including glass blowing, blacksmithing and traditional crafts. Kids and families can take part in LEGO and art and costume contests, and interactive activities. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite automotive era, from early motoring through the rad eras of the late 20th century. There will be opportunities to meet iconic figures from American history, including Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

Admission is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children ages 3 to 17.

Visit www.thefathersdaycarshow.com/event-details/the-fathers-day-car-show-general-admission for more information.