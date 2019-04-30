When

Tue., May 14, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Tue., May 14, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The program “Understanding Fibromyalgia: A Holistic Approach to Chronic Pain” will be presented by Dr. Denise Carradine on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the Quaker Meeting Room of Salem Public Library. Various natural ways to help alleviate Fibromyalgia symptoms will be presented as well as facts about Fibromyalgia. A question and answer session will follow the talk.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Dr. Carradine, a chiropractic physician and acupuncture diplomate, has been in practice for over 25 years. She earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life College of Marietta Georgia and earned Fellow and Diplomate status in acupuncture through the International Academy of Medical Acupuncture. She is certified and licensed to practice acupuncture. Her practice is located in Boardman, OH and she provides care for infants, children, adults and the elderly.