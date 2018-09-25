When

Sat., October 06, 2018 at 1:00pm

Sat., October 06, 2018 at 12:00am

Waterworth Memorial Park Nature Trail Sunset Blvd. Salem, OH

Great reading fun and activity is planned when Salem Parks and Recreation’s Nature Trail once again becomes the Story Trail on October 6, 2018, from 1-4 p.m. Located on the north side of Waterworth Memorial Park the “Story Trail” will have a special story, “Count the Monkeys” by Mac Barnett, posted along the trail for children to read plus activities to complete. Children who have their trail card stamped as they read and walk the trail will have the opportunity to meet Curious George and enjoy a yummy snack at trail’s end!

This special program is part of the “Go Wild in the Park” series of entertaining and educational programming sponsored by Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library. This program is open to the public and free for everyone to attend. No registration is required.

Parking will be available on Sunset Boulevard near the dog park and trail entrance. Watch for the “Go Wild in the Park” signs as you near the park.

Don’t miss a minute of fun as you walk the “Story Trail”! For more information call the library at 330-332-0042 or Shane Franks at 330-332-5512.