When

Tue., January 03, 2023 TBD

Until

Tue., February 28, 2023 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Golden Tickets – During December & January be on the lookout for books with a Golden Ticket hidden inside. They will be hidden throughout the children’s & teen’s sections of the library. If you find a Golden Ticket in the book you check out, bring it to the library for a special prize. You must check out the book in order to collect the prize. There are 24 Golden Tickets to be found. Happy hunting!

Photos

Map