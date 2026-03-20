When

Sat., March 28, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., March 28, 2026 at 12:30pm

Event Venue

Edinboro Univ Pogue Student Center 405 Scotland Rd Edinboro, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fire on Our Landscape – Presentation at Edinboro University

NWPWA Presents Fire on the Landscape: Past, Present and Future

Edinboro, PA: The Northwest Pennsylvania Woodland Association (NWPWA) will be hosting an educational program on Northwest Pennsylvania wildfires. The program will be held at PennWest – Edinboro University on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Bill Benedict, President of the NWPWA, explained that “Wildfires in Northwest Pennsylvania don’t make the news like the ones in California. However, we have them, and some do significant damage to our forests. On the other hand, controlled fires have been used in our region for years to ensure our forests remain healthy.” NWPWA invites members and the public to join us in learning about regional wildfire experience and oversight.

Cecile Stelter, District Fire Warden (DCNR Bureau of Forestry), and District Forester for the Cornplanter Forest District will open the program with a brief overview of the perils and use of fire in our woods. Dr. Benjamin Scharff, the Chair of the Thomas B. Hagen Department of History and Associate Professor at Mercyhurst University, Jay Toth, Tribal Archeologist (retired) for the Ho-Chunk and Seneca Nation, and Caroline Sullivan, a History Major at Mercyhurst University will present a history of forest fires in our area, covering Regional Native American History & Indigenous Forest Management. Recent history of wildfires in our corner of the state will be presented by Jay Lindemuth, the Fire Forester for the Cornplanter Forest District (DCNR Bureau of Forestry). Following Jay, Zach St. Laurent, also a Fire Forester in the Cornplanter Forest District (DCNR Bureau of Forestry) will cover Pennsylvania Wildfire Laws, Regulations, and Investigations.

There will be a panel discussion following the presentations when you’ll be able to ask questions of all the presenters. Join us for an interesting discussion of natural and man-made forest fires in our region.

The program is scheduled to run from 9:00am until 12:30pm on Saturday, March 28th at the Edinboro University Pogue Student Center, 405 Scotland Road, Edinboro, PA. Admission is free. Registration begins at 8:30am. Refreshments will be available. Please RSVP. To do so, or for more information, email NWPAWoods@gmail.com or phone Bill Benedict at 814-881-4779.

About NWPWA: Founded in 1999, the NWPWA promotes healthy forests. NWPWA provides education on the methods and benefits of forest management, promotes sustainable forestry and forest stewardship, and assists woodland owners in achieving their goals by sharing experiences and expertise. NWPWA conducts tours and workshops in which woodland owners and professionals share their experiences with various forest management practices. Events are held about four times a year – mostly in the field. Members include landowners, forest managers, woodland professionals, and anyone interested in the forests of Northwestern PA. Most of our members and activities are in Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties in PA.