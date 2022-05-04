Fix It Wizard: Learn How “Smart Technology” Can Make Your Home More Efficient and Safer”
Wed., May 25, 2022 at 6:30pm
Wed., May 25, 2022 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Curious about smart lighting, video doorbells, smart vacs, and other smart home accessories? This tech is widely available at a reasonable cost today.
Join our tech-loving library director for a fun talk and demonstration of the latest gadgets to make your home more efficient, safer, and more economical.
This technically fun program will take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Quaker Room of the library located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Attendance is open to the public and free of cost to attend.