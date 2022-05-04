When

Wed., May 25, 2022 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., May 25, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Curious about smart lighting, video doorbells, smart vacs, and other smart home accessories? This tech is widely available at a reasonable cost today.

Join our tech-loving library director for a fun talk and demonstration of the latest gadgets to make your home more efficient, safer, and more economical.

This technically fun program will take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Quaker Room of the library located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Attendance is open to the public and free of cost to attend.