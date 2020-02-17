When

Wed., February 26, 2020 at 6:30am

Wed., February 26, 2020 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Learning how to fight ants and other bugs will be included in the February 26, 2020, Fix-It Wizard program, “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” to be presented by horticulturist Ellen Speicher. The talk will take place from 6:30-7:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room which is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

The program provides information about which insects are beneficial to your garden and which are pests. Aids in identifying both beneficial and pest insects will be shown. We will also look at insects that invade our homes and review safe control methods. Ways to attract beneficial insects to your garden will also be shared.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance or stop at either library circulation desk for assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Following her graduation from Youngstown State University where she earned a degree in Biology, Ms. Speicher worked as Director of Horticulture at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh, PA. In 2004 she began work at Mill Creek MetroParks. Within the MetroParks system, she served as Assistant Horticulture Director at Fellows Riverside Gardens from 2004 -2014. Currently, she teaches classes in horticulture and gives programs on many gardening topics to garden clubs, Master Gardeners and civic and community groups.