When

Wed., May 22, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., May 22, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Brittany O’Malley Fraser will be the guest speaker at the May 22, 2019 “Fix It Wizard” series program beginning at 6:30 pm. Brittany is the owner of Charm House Décor in Salem, Ohio. She will demonstrate the use of chalk paint (not chalkboard paint) to bring new life to furniture pieces, cabinetry, décor items such as vases, well, almost anything in your home. The presentation will take place in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance and if you have questions.

The Fix It Wizard Series is a quarterly program series that provides how-to information about a variety of topics related to home life.