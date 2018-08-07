When

Wed., August 22, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., August 22, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library will host the talk, “Feng Shui Your Way to an Organized Home” on August 22, 2018 beginning at 6:30 pm. in the library’s Quaker Room. The program is another talk in the library’s “Fix It Wizard” series. The guest speaker will be Denni Datillio, owner of Practical Organizing by Denni, LLC. Ms. Datillio will demonstrate how to use the principles of Feng Shui to clear the clutter, allowing energy to flow freely through your home and life.

Registration, which is required, may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042. Attendance is open to the public and free of cost. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Ms. Datillio is a professional organizer and has been organizing in western Pennsylvania and Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties since 2016. Denni’s clients learn how to make difficult decisions that will open up their homes and lives to new possibilities with the elimination of clutter from their physical spaces. Denni is a member of the National Association of Productivity and Organization Professionals and the Vice President of the Pittsburgh Chapter of NAPO. She holds certifications in Residential, Business, and Life Transitions Organizing.