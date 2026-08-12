When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Penn Forest Natural Burial Park 121 Colorado St. Verona, Pa

Phone

Website

Posted In

Flower Garden Volunteer Day set for Aug. 15

VERONA, Pa. — Penn Forest Natural Burial Park will host a Flower Garden Volunteer Day on Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the park, 121 Colorado St. in Verona.

Attendees will join Farmer Sam to weed and plant in garden. Snacks and water will be provided. Volunteers should bring gloves and will get to pick flowers to take home in exchange for the hard work put in. All ages are welcome.

In case of rain, the volunteer date will be rescheduled. For more information and a link to the volunteer form, visit www.pennforestcemetery.com/events/flower-garden-volunteer-day-august.