Thu., June 14, 2018 at 6:00pm
Haessly Hardwood Lumber
25 Sheets Run Rd.
Marietta, Ohio
Ever wonder what happens to logs after you sell them? Want to know how they grade lumber? Or just want to know what happens at sawmill? Then Join the Washington SWCD and Haessly Hardwood Lumber June 14. The Haessly’s are opening their sawmill for us to tour starting at 6 p.m. in the log yard. Topics will include what makes a good log, a tour of the mill, and lumber grading. Refreshments will be available. This is a free clinic but rsvp is requested. For more information or to rsvp contact the SWCD office at 740-885-3318.