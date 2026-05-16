‘Fort Lauderdale Connection: Stories of the Stranahan Family of Vienna, Ohio’
Tue., May 26, 2026 at 6:00pm
No Specific End Time
The Copper Penny
4275 Warren-Sharon Road
Vienna, Ohio
The Vienna Historical Society will host “Fort Lauderdale Connection: Stories of the Stranahan Family of Vienna, Ohio” on May 26 at 6 p.m. at The Copper Penny, 4275 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna. Vienna Historical Society President Christine Novicky will share the tales and photos of the Rev. Robert Stranahan family.
Photos