When

Tue., May 26, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

The Copper Penny

4275 Warren-Sharon Road

Vienna, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Vienna Historical Society will host “Fort Lauderdale Connection: Stories of the Stranahan Family of Vienna, Ohio” on May 26 at 6 p.m. at The Copper Penny, 4275 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna. Vienna Historical Society President Christine Novicky will share the tales and photos of the Rev. Robert Stranahan family.

Photos

Map