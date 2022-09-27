Fort Laurens American Legion – Swiss Steak Supper
Sat., October 01, 2022 at 4:00pm
Sat., October 01, 2022 at 12:00am
Fort Laurens American Legions Post #190
121 Canal Street
Bolivar, OH
Fort Laurens American Legion Post #190 hosts Swiss Steak Suppers the first Saturday of each month from October thru May excluding January. The suppers run from 4:00 – 6:30 (or until sold out). They are $12 each and drive thru only. Meals include two pieces of swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce and two cookies.
We’re located at:
121 Canal Street
Bolivar, OH 44612