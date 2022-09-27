When

Sat., October 01, 2022 at 4:00pm

Until

Sat., October 01, 2022 at 12:00am

Fort Laurens American Legions Post #190

121 Canal Street

Bolivar, OH

Fort Laurens American Legion Post #190 hosts Swiss Steak Suppers the first Saturday of each month from October thru May excluding January. The suppers run from 4:00 – 6:30 (or until sold out). They are $12 each and drive thru only. Meals include two pieces of swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce and two cookies.

