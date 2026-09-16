When

Wed., September 30, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Wed., September 30, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

John Smart House Museum 206 N Elmwood Ave Medina, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Entries wanted for gingerbread house contest

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Historical Society is seeking entries for its fourth annual Gingerbread House Contest.

The competition is open to all ages, including children 8 years old and younger, youth 9 to 17 years old and adults 18 years old and above. Organizations and business entries are welcome to participate. The gingery works will be on display for the public to enjoy at the John Smart House Museum, 206 N Elmwood Ave, Medina, Ohio, from Nov. 8 to Dec. 27. The creations will be judged by the public on overall appearance and originality. A $50 prize will be awarded to the winner of each category.

Applications and more information can be obtained by emailing mchs@zoominternet.net, visiting medinacountyhistoricalsociety.com or calling 330-722-1341. Applications must be received at the John Smart House Museum by Sept. 30.