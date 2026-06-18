When

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Sat., June 20, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Peoples Natural Gas Park 90 Johns St. Johnstown, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Free Concert

Series kicks off in Johnstown, Pa.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will kick off its Free Summer Concert Series with The Hillbilly Biscuits June 20 at 7 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown. The Hillbilly Biscuits have been making and performing bluegrass and classic mountain music for over two decades. The group formed in 2001 after meeting at a now famous Wednesday night old-time jam in Morgantown. Since then, they have performed for loyal fans and appeared at the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival in 2024. The Old Willow will open for The Hillbilly Biscuits, a four-piece bluegrass band that plays traditional bluegrass fused with fast grass and popular tunes.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. with The Old Willow starting at 7 p.m. followed by The Hillbilly Biscuits at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit heritagejohnstown.org/events/highmark-bcbs-free-concert-the-hillbilly-biscuits-wsg-the-old-willow/.