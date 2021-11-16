Thu., November 18, 2021 at 5:30pm
Lepper Library Monthly Craft
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Every month we host a free craft class for adults, this month we will be making a Santa Claus clay pot. The pot can be painted or covered with yarn and all supplies will be provided by the library. The Santa Pot can be used as a decoration or a container for a gift. The completed project is on display in the library if you would like a preview. This month’s class will be on Thursday, November 18, 2021. We are offering two separate time slots to allow for social distancing. The times being offered are 5:30 and 6:30 pm. Please contact the library at (330)424-3117 to reserve your time slot.