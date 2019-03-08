Thu., March 21, 2019 at 6:30pm
Thu., March 21, 2019 No Specific End Time
Independence Township Community Center
116 School Rd
Aliquippa, PA
Join us for this FREE seminar in Beaver County, PA supporting dac dealers Celene Jedrzejewski and Pam Kendrew! dac Vitamins and Minerals owner, Randy Jacobs will present the health benefits of dac supplements for your horse. dac is also excellent for cows, pigs, goats, and sheep! Complimentary dinner and there will be door prizes and product discounts for attendees. RSVP by March 14 to Celene or Pam to reserve your seat! You won’t want to miss this event!