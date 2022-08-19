When

Sat., August 27, 2022 at 1:00pm

Sat., August 27, 2022 at 12:00am

Waterworth Memorial Park Nature Trail 700 Sunset Blvd. Salem, Ohio

Do you love photographing nature? Join Kirk Poffenberger, Creative Director and Owner at Design Studion in Salem, OH, at the Nature Trail at Waterworth Memorial Park on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1PM to learn exclusive tips & tricks on how to capture wildlife in photos. No matter if you have an DSLR, a digital point & shoot, or you want to learn how to take better photos on your smartphone camera, you won’t want to miss this! Registration is required for this program and may be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This “Go Wild in the Park” program is free of cost and open to the public.

Kirk Poffenberger specializes in award-winning visual design, commercial art, photography, video production and writing with over 25 years experience providing creative solution, including: Vice President/Creative at Continental Communications, Inc. of Austintown, OH and Art Director at Ira Thomas Associates (Marcus Thomas) in Youngstown, OH.

His resume includes over 25 national, regional and local awards for creative and artistic excellence.

“Go Wild in the Park” programming is brought to you by Salem Public Library and Salem Parks & Recreation.