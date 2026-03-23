When

Sat., March 28, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., March 28, 2026 at 3:30pm

Event Venue

215 E Broadway St. Allianc, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Friends of Rodman Public Library will host a one-day mini book and bake sale March 28 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the children’s program room of the Main Library, 215 E Broadway St.

The sale, which is open to the public, will follow the annual membership meeting, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium. During that meeting, an election of officers will be held.

Genres available during the sale will include paperback and hardback fiction, assorted authors, children’s books, cookbooks, biographies and gardening books. Some games and puzzles will also be available.

The cost for both the book sale and the baked goods will be by donation.

Visit www.rodmanlibrary.com/ for more information.