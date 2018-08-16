Frogs and Toads Visit this Go Wild in the Park program
Wed., September 05, 2018 at 6:30pm
Waterworth Memorial Park pavilion #9
Enter park at E. 8th St. entrance
Salem, OH
“What’s the difference between frogs and toads?” you may ask. You will learn the answer to this and many more questions when Emily Ellsworth, of Pure Pet Store in Salem, Ohio presents this “Go Wild in the Park” series talk on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 6:30 pm in pavilion 9 at Waterworth Park off of E. 8th Street, Salem Ohio. This family-friendly program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library @ 330- 332-0042 for assistance.
“Go Wild in the Park” programs are provided for the Salem area through a partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library. Join in the fun of learning about the wonders of nature that are all around us!