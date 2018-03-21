When

Wed., March 28, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., March 28, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The program “Creating a Raised Garden Bed: A Practical Approach” will be presented in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 beginning at 6:30 pm. Program presenter will be Amanda Tkacik, owner of L&M Greenhouse in Columbiana, OH.

The program will be an educational but fun session on the basics of creating raised garden beds for beginner, moderate, or advanced gardeners. All about variety, the talk will include discussion of planting flowers, vegetables, and herbs as well as the use of multiple-sized beds. Adaptations and suggestions for ease of gardening will be included.

Attendees are invited to bring their smartphones or laptops to play an online game.

The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required for this program and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042.

Amanda Tkacik is an avid grower of all things bright and beautiful. She brings over 16 years of experience to the industry through her previous work at Beaver County Fruit and Garden Centers in Pennsylvania. Amanda oversees all aspects of the business at L&M Greenhouse including growing, managing and sales.

She earned her BA in Psychology and Criminal Justice Studies from the University of Dayton and her MA in Community Counseling from Slippery Rock University. In her spare time, Amanda enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her dog, Drizzly and her two cats, Max and Ollie.