Wed., June 08, 2022 at 6:30am

Wed., June 08, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library will welcome Amanda Tkacik, owner of L&M Nursery of Columbiana, Ohio, as guest speaker for the June 8, 2022, Wellness Wednesday Program. The program topic is “Gardening for Your Health”. Join the audience as we explore the various ways gardening is beneficial for the body, mind and spirit.

The program begins at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Free and open to the public attendance requires registration that may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance with registration.

Wellness Wednesday programming is a once-a-month offering by the library and focuses on a different health and wellness topic each month.