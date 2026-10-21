When

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

Sat., October 24, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Shiloh Farm 7209 Thomas Blvd. Pittsburgh, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

PITTSBURGH — Grow Pittsburgh will host a Garlic Planting hands-on workshop on Oct. 24 from 3-5 p.m. at Shiloh Farm, 7209 Thomas Blvd., Pittsburgh.

The workshop will explore the art and science of growing great garlic. Attendees will plant garlic gloves for the upcoming season and learn how to harvest, cure and store garlic for long-term use next summer.

Topics covered will include how to choose the right garlic varieties, proper spacing and planting depth, soil preparation and fertility needs and tips for mulching, weeding and watering.

Attendees should park on Thomas Boulevard and bring water. The cost to attend is $12.51. Registration closes on Oct. 24. This event is part of Grow Pittsburgh’s Backyard Farm School collection.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-garlic-tickets-1993705189892.