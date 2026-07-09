Tue., July 14, 2026 at 7:00pm
Tue., July 14, 2026 at 8:00pm
Drakesburg Schoolhouse No. 2 museum
7276 State Route 303
Windham, OH
Learn about Geauga Lake Amusement Park’s history
WINDHAM, Ohio — How many of you remember nickel night at Geauga Lake Park? All the rides were a nickel each except for the roller coaster and the Dutch shoes, which were a dime each. You didn’t have to buy a ticket at the gate to get in, either.
For a nostalgic look back at Geauga Lake Amusement Park, join local historical societies for a presentaiton on the park by John Kudley, director of Aurora Historical society, on July 14 at 7 p.m. at the Drakesburg Schoolhouse No. 2 museum, 7276 State Route 303,Windham, Ohio. The building is air conditioned.
This is a joint program presented by Freedom, Mantua and Shalersville historical societies. For more information call Judy at 330-527-7669 and leave a message.
Freedom Township Historical Society will also host an open house on July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Drakesburg School museum, 7276 State Route 303. Some of the featured displays include artifacts from the Freedom Methodist Church and two 1940s wedding dresses from Mildred and Doris Cain.
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