When

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., July 14, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Drakesburg Schoolhouse No. 2 museum 7276 State Route 303 Windham, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about Geauga Lake Amusement Park’s history

WINDHAM, Ohio — How many of you remember nickel night at Geauga Lake Park? All the rides were a nickel each except for the roller coaster and the Dutch shoes, which were a dime each. You didn’t have to buy a ticket at the gate to get in, either.

For a nostalgic look back at Geauga Lake Amusement Park, join local historical societies for a presentaiton on the park by John Kudley, director of Aurora Historical society, on July 14 at 7 p.m. at the Drakesburg Schoolhouse No. 2 museum, 7276 State Route 303,Windham, Ohio. The building is air conditioned.

This is a joint program presented by Freedom, Mantua and Shalersville historical societies. For more information call Judy at 330-527-7669 and leave a message.

Freedom Township Historical Society will also host an open house on July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Drakesburg School museum, 7276 State Route 303. Some of the featured displays include artifacts from the Freedom Methodist Church and two 1940s wedding dresses from Mildred and Doris Cain.